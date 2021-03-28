Longmont police notes: No leads in auto theft, burglary, criminal mischief cases
Mar. 28—A Longmont resident reported an auto theft Friday in the 2800 block of Hartwick Circle. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.
A criminal mischief was reported by a Longmont resident Friday in the 1700 block of Crestone Drive. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.
A burglary and theft was reported Friday to police by a Longmont resident. The crime was reported to have occurred in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Avenue. There were no investigative leads.