Longmont police notes: No suspects found in semi-trailer trespass

Apr. 3—The theft of an at-risk adult was reported to Longmont police Thursday. The reported crime occurred in the 200 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. The suspects are unknown.

Longmont police took a report Friday for an aggravated motor vehicle theft that occurred in the 2100 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard. The suspects were not known.

A cold burglary and trespass were reported to Longmont police Friday in the 100 block of Third Avenue. Police found that several semi-trailers were possibly opened and entered. There was no suspect information available.

Longmont officers attempted to stop a vehicle Friday near the intersection of Sunset Street and Jefferson Avenue. The vehicle eluded officers. No known suspect information was available.