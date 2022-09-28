Longmont police notes: Officers arrest man for hit and run

Sep. 28—Monday

—1:36 a.m. Longmont police were called to the 1500 block of South Coffman Street for a hit and run. A man was taken into custody.

—2:30 a.m. Longmont officers investigated a DUI crash in the 1500 block of Main Street. A man was arrested and brought to the Boulder County Jail.

—11:23 a.m. Longmont police received a narcotics complaint in the 1100 block of Francis Street. One juvenile male was referred to a community resource.

—11:46 a.m. Longmont police received a report of theft in the 500 block of Coffman Street. There are no investigative leads.

—3:26 p.m. Longmont officers noticed several parties trespassing behind an office building in the 800 block of 23rd Avenue. An unrelated arrest was made.