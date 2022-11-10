Longmont police notes: Officers called to theft in progress

Nov. 10----7:01 a.m. Longmont police were called to the 2500 block of Main Street for a theft in progress. A summons was issued.

—7:30 a.m. Officers investigated a burglary in the 2100 block of Main Street in reference to the report of a burglary. A suspect was later located and arrested.

—9:26 a.m. Police took a report of an aggravated motor vehicle theft in the 600 block of Longs Peak Avenue. The suspects are unknown.

—9:41 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates at South Martin Street and East Ken Pratt Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle was found to have felony warrants out of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and was arrested.