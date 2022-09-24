Longmont police notes: Officers investigate trespass, menacing

Sep. 24—Thursday

—At 6:50 a.m., Longmont officers received a report of a trespass and menacing in the 400 block of 21st Street.

—At 9:13 a.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of Coffman Street to investigate a theft. A report was taken.

—At 12:28 p.m., officers received a call of a juvenile male in possession of marijuana in the 600 block of East Mountain View Avenue. A summons was issued.

—At 1:20 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clover Basin Drive and Dry Creek Drive and arrested a woman for narcotics violations.

—At 2:03 p.m., an Illinois resident reported to Longmont police that his vehicle was stolen from the 300 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard.