Longmont police notes: Officers investigate trespassing

Mar. 28—Monday

—8:20 a.m. A Longmont resident reported trespassing in the 1200 block of Princeton Court. There are no investigative leads.

—11:47 a.m. Police were sent to the 1900 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard for an assault. A report was taken.

—7:08 p.m. Police were dispatched to a shoplift in the 2500 block of Main Street. A woman was issued a summons for theft.

Sunday

—11:57 p.m. Officers responded to a reported assault in the 600 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. The suspect is unknown.