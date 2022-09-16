Longmont police notes: Officers investigate thefts from vehicles

Sep. 16----Longmont officers were called to the 2700 block of Nelson Road Thursday morning to investigate a theft from a Longmont woman's vehicle. There are no investigative leads.

—Officers took a report of a theft from a vehicle early Thursday morning in the 2700 block of Falcon Drive.

—Police responded to the 1700 block of Antero Drive around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on reports of shots heard. A witness was spoken to and a report was taken.

—Officers investigated a trespass and theft that occurred Thursday in the 1600 block of Amherst Drive. There are no suspects.