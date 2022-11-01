Longmont police notes: Officers investigate burglary

Nov. 1—Monday

—10:04 a.m. Officers investigated a reported burglary in the 1200 block of East 4th Avenue.

—12:18 p.m. Police responded to an injury accident in the 800 block of Weaver Park Road. A report was taken.

—1:18 p.m. Police were called to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Clover Basin Drive and South Fordham Street. Officers located the vehicle and arrested a man on suspicion of DUI.

—7:22 p.m. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Wedgewood Avenue on a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the vehicle was driven through a fence, to elude police.