Longmont police notes: Officers investigate stolen backpack

Nov. 15—Monday

—6:35 p.m. Longmont police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Main Street on a report of a theft. Officers found that a man stole a juvenile female's backpack.

—7:47 p.m. A man reported his car stolen from the area of 15th Avenue and Emery Street. Officers received suspect information from the victim.

Sunday

—11:05 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Main Street and arrested a man for DUI.

—11:15 p.m. A man was issued a summons by police for possession of illegal narcotics in the area of Danbury Drive and Cambridge Drive.