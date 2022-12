Dec. 27—Monday

—4:24 a.m. Longmont officers were sent to an auto theft in the 1300 block of Dry Creek Drive.

—9:28 a.m. Police were dispatched to an auto theft in the 400 block of Westview Court. There are no suspects.

—9:37 a.m. Officers were called to a theft in the 1400 block of Nelson Drive.

—1:14 p.m. Police investigated harassment in the 2100 block of Tularosa Lane and took a report.