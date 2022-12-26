Longmont police notes: Officers investigate hit-and-run

Dec. 26—Saturday:

—1:06 a.m. Longmont police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash in the 600 block of Teal Circle.

Sunday:

—12:05 a.m. Longmont police responded to the 900 block of Grant Street for a family disturbance. A woman was taken into custody for an existing felony warrant.

—3:13 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Emery Street. One man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

—2:20 p.m. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Baker Street in response to a protection order violation. It was found that an adult male had violated a protection order against an adult female. An arrest was made, and the case is closed.