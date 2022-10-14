Longmont police notes: Officers investigated damaged city property

Oct. 14—Thursday

—2:58 a.m. Longmont police responded to a report of damaged city property in the 200 block of Main Street.

—11:21 a.m. A Longmont resident reported theft in the 1000 block of 16th Avenue. There are no investigative leads at this time.

—2:28 p.m. Officers were called to a property damage crash in the 800 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. A driver was arrested for DUI and violation of a protection order.

—2:56 p.m. Police received a narcotics complaint involving a juvenile in the 1000 block of Sunset Street. A report was taken.