Longmont police notes: Officers respond to vicious dog call

Oct. 7—Friday

—7:18 a.m. Police responded to a call about a vicious dog at Lamplighter Drive and Dawson Place. The dog was returned home, and a report was taken.

—8:56 a.m. A Longmont resident reported a theft in the 900 block of South Hover Street. There are no investigative leads.

—5:34 p.m. Officers were called on a report of shoplifting in the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard.

—6:42 p.m. A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI in the area of Mountain View Avenue and Main Street.