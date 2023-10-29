Longmont police notes: Officers respond to auto theft

Oct. 28—Friday

—6:13 a.m. Officers responded to an aggravated auto theft in the 400 block of Emery Street. The suspects are unknown.

—8:18 a.m. Police took a report of an assault in the 2200 block of Pratt Street.

—4:16 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance in the 2000 block of Main Street. A man was issued a summons for menacing and criminal mischief.

—7:21 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard.

—9:55 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Hover Street. A juvenile was arrested for DUI.