Longmont police notes: Officers respond to theft

Oct. 26—Monday

—1:18 p.m. A Longmont resident reported theft in the 1600 block of Kimbark Street.

—2:39 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a family disturbance in the 1200 block of Pace Street. A juvenile male who pointed a BB gun at his mother and sister was charged with menacing and transported to the juvenile detention center in Boulder.

—3:27 p.m. Police issued a trespass warning to a woman in the 1800 block of Stroh Place.

—4:40 p.m. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Main Street on a report of a fraud in progress. A woman was arrested.