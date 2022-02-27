Longmont police notes: Officers respond to multiple auto thefts throughout the city

Feb. 27—An employee of a Longmont business reported auto theft Friday in the 00 block of Main Street.

On Friday, Longmont officers took a report of a stolen vehicle that occurred Thursday in the 700 block of 17th Avenue.

A Boulder resident reported theft in the 400 block of Weld County Road 26 on Friday.

Longmont police responded Friday to a possible burglary in the 1000 block of Ponderosa Circle.

On Friday, Longmont police responded to a theft in the 1100 block of Vivian Street.

About 9:50 p.m. on Friday, a man was contacted on a traffic stop. After police identified the man, it was discovered

that he had an active felony warrant. The man was arrested on the warrant.

Longmont police responded Thursday to the 1000 block of 16th Avenue on a report of vandalism. A woman was contacted and issued a summons.

About 12:30 a.m. Friday, Longmont police responded to the 2100 block of Main Street on a trespass. A man was contacted and arrested.

Longmont police were dispatched about 3:26 a.m. Friday to the 1500 block of Mountain View Avenue on a report of auto theft. A man was contacted, and a report was taken.

On Friday, Longmont officers responded to the 700 block of Crisman Drive on the report of burglary.