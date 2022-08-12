Longmont police notes: Officers respond to go-kart complaint

Aug. 12----Longmont police recovered a stolen vehicle in the area of 17th Avenue and County Line Road on Thursday.

—Around 2:55 a.m. Thursday, Longmont police responded to a driving complaint involving a go-kart in the area of 11th Avenue and Hover Street. One man was issued a summons for providing false information to authorities.

—On Thursday morning, Longmont police took a report of an aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft in the 700 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. There are no suspects at this time.

—Longmont police were dispatched to the 300 block of Main Street on Thursday evening on a report of a disturbance. A man told police a woman pushed him and injured him. A warrant will be obtained for the woman's arrest.

—Longmont police responded to the 1000 block of South Hover Street after a person attempted to purchase a lotto ticket with a fake $5 bill.

—Tuesday morning, Longmont officers were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated driver in the area of Main Street and Quebec Avenue. A male party was taken into custody, and a summons was issued.

—Longmont Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street early Thursday morning. A man was contacted, and an investigation revealed he held active arrest warrants. He was arrested and transported to jail.