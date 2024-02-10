Longmont police notes: Officers respond to disturbance

Feb. 10—Friday

—12:30 a.m. Officers arrested a man after being sent to a disturbance in the 300 block of Main Street.

—4:16 a.m. Police took a report of a damaged vehicle in the 800 block of Grandview Meadows Drive. There are no suspects.

—7:16 a.m. Officers took a report of a theft in the 500 block of Coffman Street. They do not have any suspects.

—1:35 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Third Avenue and Pace Street and issued a summons.