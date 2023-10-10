Longmont police notes: One arrested for assault after trespassing call on Main Street

Oct. 10—LONGMONT

Monday

—12:32 a.m. Officers found a juvenile in the 1600 block of Pace Street who was reported missing. She was issued a ReWiND citation for possessing alcohol and being out after curfew before she was released to a parent.

—11:36 a.m. Police made a traffic stop at the intersection of East Saint Clair Avenue and Lashley Street. A man was arrested and two other people were issued summons.

—6:04 p.m. Police were called to the 300 block of Main Street regarding criminal mischief and trespassing. A suspect was identified and later arrested for assault.

—6:13 p.m. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Stuart Street in reference to a suspicious situation. A man was arrested and the case was cleared.