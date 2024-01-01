Longmont police notes: One arrested after suspected DUI crash

Jan. 1—LONGMONT

Saturday

10:50 p.m. Longmont police responded to a crash in the 500 block of Lashley Street. One man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Sunday

2:06 a.m. Longmont police responded to Collyer Street for a domestic violence call. A woman said a man slapped her during an argument. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and drug charges.

9:31 a.m. Officers took a call of an attempted auto theft in the 100 block of 19th Avenue.

12:15 p.m. Police responded to an attempted auto theft in the 900 block of Snowberry Drive.