Longmont police notes: One arrested after suspected DUI crash
Jan. 1—LONGMONT
Saturday
10:50 p.m. Longmont police responded to a crash in the 500 block of Lashley Street. One man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Sunday
2:06 a.m. Longmont police responded to Collyer Street for a domestic violence call. A woman said a man slapped her during an argument. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and drug charges.
9:31 a.m. Officers took a call of an attempted auto theft in the 100 block of 19th Avenue.
12:15 p.m. Police responded to an attempted auto theft in the 900 block of Snowberry Drive.