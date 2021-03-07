Longmont police notes: Owner spots suspect driving their stolen vehicle

Mar. 7—Longmont police were dispatched about 4:25 a.m. Friday for a trespass in progress in the 1900 block of Mountain View Avenue.

A red Mini Cooper was stolen by an unknown man Friday in the 1600 block of Kansas Avenue. Police responded. There were no suspects identified and no further investigative leads.

A vehicle theft was reported Friday in the 1800 block of Terry Street. The vehicle was spotted by the

owner, who called the police while following the vehicle. The person driving the stolen vehicle attempted to elude the victim, and collided with a fixed object in the 600 block of 23rd Avenue. The man fled the scene on foot and was located by officers a short distance away, where he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was booked and later released on a felony summons.