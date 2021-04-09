Longmont police notes: Passed out in car, found with stolen items

Apr. 9—On Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1700 block of Whitehall Drive to complete a welfare check of a man who was passed out in a car. Police found that the man had a warrant for his arrest and was in possession of illegal narcotics, stolen credit cards, checks, IDs, tools and counterfeit money. Some of the stolen items came from burglaries reported in Longmont and Broomfield earlier in the day. The investigation is open to return the stolen items, and the man was arrested and taken to jail.

There are no leads for a shoplift that was reported at a business in the 700 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard on Wednesday.

A storage container was damaged in the 2200 block of Vivian Street on Monday. Longmont police received the report but is without a suspect.

A resident in the 300 block of Quail Road reported their car was vandalized on Wednesday. No leads have been found.

Longmont police responded Wednesday to the 300 block of 21st Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle. There is no suspect information, and the case is closed pending further investigative leads.