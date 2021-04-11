Longmont police notes: Possible felony menacing with a gun investigated

Apr. 11—A Longmont resident on Thursday reported an auto theft on 19th Avenue, near Francis Street. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.

Longmont police on Thursday responded to the 300 block of Main Street in reference to a possible menacing with a gun. Two men were contacted, and both were later taken into custody.

Police took a report Friday for a criminal trespass and theft that occurred at Redmond Drive and Peck Drive The suspects were unknown.