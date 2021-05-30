Longmont police notes: Possible sex assault on child

May 30—Longmont officers on Friday responded to a residence on Baker Street in reference to a possible sexual assault on a 4-year-old child. The case is open.

Longmont officers responded Saturday to the 2500 block of Third Avenue on a report of a vicious dog. The case was cleared with a summons issued.

About 12:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of 17th Avenue in Longmont in reference to a welfare check. A man was taken into custody for various domestic violence related charges.

A pet sitter was bitten by the cat she was watching on Friday. The cat has been placed on quarantine.