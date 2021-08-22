Longmont police notes: Property damage crash leads to arrest

Aug. 22—A cold hit — and-run crash was reported to Longmont officers Wednesday. Police responded to the incident in the 2100 block of Mountain View Avenue.

Longmont police investigated a narcotics complaint Thursday in the 1000 block of Sunset Street.

A property damage crash was reported to police Friday in the 1200 block of Brookfield Drive. Police responded to the crash for a person who was possibly driving under the influence. An investigation was conducted, and an arrest was made.