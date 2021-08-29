Longmont police notes: Property damaged in collision involving two vehicles

Aug. 29—Officers of the Longmont Police Department responded about 12:50 p.m. Thursday to Alpine Street and East Mountain View Avenue on a report of a property damage collision involving two vehicles. Police said the case was open.

A Longmont resident on Friday reported lost property close to Fifth Avenue and Main Street. A courtesy report was taken.

An aggravated motor vehicle theft was reported to police Friday in the 1700 block of Lashley Street. There were no investigative leads.