Longmont police notes: Report of auto theft on Sunset Drive

May 6—At 7 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 2500 block of Sunset Drive on a report of an auto theft. A report was taken.

At 8:22 a.m. Wednesday, police took a report of an attempted burglary in the 1100 block of Colorado Avenue.

At 10:41 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed a woman in the 1700 block of Main Street who was suffering from a mental health crisis. The woman was contacted and taken into protective custody.

At 1:02 p.m. Wednesday, Longmont police conducted a traffic stop near Alpine Street and East 16th Avenue. The female driver was found to have a warrant and was taken into custody.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Longmont officers responded to the 1600 block of Flemming Drive in reference to a possible burglary. A woman was contacted.