Longmont police notes: Report of escaped offender

Jan. 17—On Saturday, officers responded to the 200 block of Main Street in Longmont on a report of an escaped convicted offender. A suspect has been identified, and a warrant will be applied for. The case is open.

On Wednesday, officers took a phone report of stolen property from the 1100 block of South Hover Street. An investigation was completed and a report was generated. There are no known suspects at this time.

On Thursday, Longmont police investigated an auto/pedestrian crash in the area of 17th Avenue and Lashley Street. A juvenile male suffered minor injury as a result of the crash and a woman was issued a summons related to the crash.

On Friday, Longmont police responded to the 3000 block of Rutgers Road on the report of a recovered stolen vehicle. No suspect has been identified. The vehicle was released to the owner.