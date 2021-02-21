Longmont police notes: Report of suspicious vehicle leads to arrest

Kelsey Hammon, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.

Feb. 21—Longmont officers on Friday responded to the 700 block of Busch Street in response to a vehicle theft. One vehicle had been stolen. Police took a report and are investigating the situation.

A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant about 10 a.m. Friday, after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2500 block of Main Street.

A cold attempted robbery was reported to police Friday in the 900 block of Main Street. The identity of the suspect was not known.

