Longmont police notes: Reported child abuse on 24th Avenue

Jul. 28—LONGMONT

Tuesday

—10:13 p.m. Police received a report of a child abuse incident on 24th Avenue. A juvenile male, along with a woman and a man were contacted for the incident. One suspect was identified. No charges have been filed at this time.

Wednesday

—9:29 p.m. Officers responded to a reported drug violation in the 1900 block of Yeager Drive. One man and one woman were contacted and one suspect was identified.

—10:19 p.m. Police attempted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard. The vehicle fled from officers and the case is under investigation.

Thursday

—9:16 a.m. Officers received a report of trespass in the 1000 block of Hover Street. A woman was contacted by authorities and placed under arrest for warrants.

—1:39 p.m. Police received a report of theft in the 1700 block of Great Western Drive. The case is closed as the victim declined to pursue charges.

—3:15 p.m. Officers received a report of theft in the 1200 block of South Hover Street. The suspects are unknown.

—4:34 p.m. Police attempted to stop a vehicle due to suspicious circumstances. The driver fled from the traffic stop on foot and the case remains open.

—7:23 p.m. Officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 2500 block of Main Street. Two men were contacted and one was arrested.