Longmont police notes: Reported parking issue becomes stolen vehicle recovery
Jun. 5—Longmont officers on Thursday contacted three men and one woman for trespassing in the 1700 block of Main Street. One man was arrested for outstanding warrants.
A parking issue was reported Friday to Longmont police at 2505 Third Avenue Place. A stolen vehicle was recovered. Police took a report.
Longmont police responded to a theft report Friday in the 1400 block of Red Mountain Drive. Police took a report.
Longmont police made a phone report about 6:30 p.m. Friday of a possible shoplifting theft in the 200 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. Two women were contacted, and police said no suspects were located.