Longmont police notes: Resident reports theft on Coffman Street

Jan. 21—A Longmont resident on Wednesday reported theft in the 1400 block of Coffman Street. There are no investigative leads or suspect information.

About 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Longmont police investigated a trespassing in the 100 block of Judson Street. A 19-year-old man has been identified as the suspect.

Longmont police responded to the area of 17th Avenue and Pace Street on Wednesday in reference to a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen.

On Wednesday, Longmont police took a report of a theft that occurred at a residence in the 400 block of Baker Street.

Longmont officers took a report of a criminal mischief incident occurring in the 1200 block of Boston Avenue on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Longmont officers responded to the 200 block of East Eighth Avenue for a disturbance. An investigation was conducted and an arrest was made.