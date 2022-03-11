Longmont police notes: Road rage incident reported Wednesday

Mar. 11—A Longmont resident reported auto theft Tuesday in the 16009 block of East County Line Road. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.

Longmont police officers were dispatched Wednesday to a reported road rage incident at the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Hover Street.

A Longmont business reported $35 in stolen merchandise Wednesday in the 900 block of Main Street. Longmont police investigated the shoplifting.