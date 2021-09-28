Longmont police notes: Road rage results in crash

Sep. 28—Longmont officers responded to a report of a property damage crash in the area of East Ken Pratt Boulevard and North 119th Street on Saturday. The crash was the result of an ongoing road rage incident, and two men were cited for reckless driving.

A Longmont resident Monday reported a stolen license plate in the 2800 block of Denver Avenue. There are no investigative leads.

A Longmont resident on Monday reported a theft in the 2700 block of Nelson Road. There are no investigative leads.

A Longmont resident on Monday reported a trespass and a theft in the 100 block of Marshall Place. There are no investigative leads.

Longmont police responded to a disturbance Sunday in the 1400 block of South Collyer Street. A man was arrested.

Longmont officers responded Monday to Walmart for a reported shoplifting. Due to a high call volume, the shoplifters left the scene before officers arrived.