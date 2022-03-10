Longmont police notes: Rock thrown through business window; baby left in running car

Mar. 10—At 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, Longmont police responded to a report that a woman had thrown a rock through the window of a business in the 1000 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. She refused to cooperate with officers and was taken to jail on charges of criminal mischief and assault of an officer.

At 4:41 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the report of a baby left in a running car at the King Soopers on North Main. A report was taken.

A case was opened for a missing person at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Tulip Street.

At 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, a Boulder county resident called in an auto theft in the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard. There is no suspect information at this time.

An intoxicated driver was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday in the Main Street/Mountain View Avenue area.