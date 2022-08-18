Longmont police notes: Screaming woman found with narcotics

Aug. 18----Longmont police responded to the area of South Pratt Parkway and Jersey Avenue on Wednesday for a reported disturbance. Officers contacted a screaming woman who was found to be in possession of narcotics. She was cited and released from the scene.

—Longmont police were called to the 600 block of Martin Street Tuesday for a reported burglary. Officers found a man had entered a residence without permission. He was referred to restorative justice.

—On Tuesday, Longmont police were dispatched to the area of Linden Street and Mountain View Avenue for a report of an auto theft. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

—Longmont police attempted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Otis Drive on Monday. Two suspects fled on foot and another was detained.