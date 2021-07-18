Longmont police notes: Search for wanted party leads to arrest

Jul. 18—Longmont officers were dispatched about 8:30 a.m. Friday to the area of 600 Block of Lashley Street for a felony menacing. A man was arrested.

A stolen vehicle was reported to Longmont police about 2 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the area of South Main Street and Pike Road for the incident.

Longmont police attempted to locate a wanted party about 4 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Whistler Drive. A woman with an active arrest warrant was located and taken into custody.