Longmont police notes: Shoplifting suspect flees in vehicle

Jun. 21—Longmont police took a report of an internet scam about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Hilltop Drive.

An initial report for a welfare check about 5 a.m. Friday was changed to a trespass, after police responded to the 800 block Grand Avenue. A man was issued a summons for damage, trespassing and drug paraphernalia.

Police responded about 9:45 p.m. Friday to the 300 block South Hover Street in relation to a shoplifting report. The suspect had fled in a vehicle. There was no suspect information available.