Longmont police notes: Shoplifting, theft at businesses on Ken Pratt Boulevard

Apr. 1—An employee of a Longmont business on Tuesday filed a report of shoplifting in the 200 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard.

On Wednesday, an employee of a Longmont business reported theft in the 2100 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard.

On Wednesday, Longmont resident reported first-degree criminal trespass in the 200 block of Judson Street.

A Longmont resident on Wednesday reported theft in the 1800 block of Lefthand Creek Lane.

On Wednesday, a Longmont resident reported a theft in the 1000 block of Gay Street.

About 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, Longmont police responded to the 1900 block of Pike Road in reference to a criminal mischief report. A man was located and issued a felony summons for the damages.

Longmont officers about 4 p.m. Tuesday, responded to the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue for criminal mischief.

On Tuesday, Longmont officers responded to the 1700 block of Antero Drive for a burglary in progress. A man was located and taken into custody.

Longmont police Wednesday took a report in reference to a theft which occurred at 51 Bowen Street.