Longmont police notes: Shots fired, shell casings found

Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·1 min read

Mar. 4—Longmont officers responded Monday to the area of 12th Avenue and Lanyon Lane on a report of shots fired. Shell casings were located in the intersection. No people were injured, and no property was damaged. A report was taken.

An unknown person broke into a vehicle parked in the 100 block of South Sunset Street on Tuesday. There were no witnesses to the incident. No suspect was located.

Longmont officers were dispatched Tuesday to the 800 block of Summer Hawk Drive on a burglary to a residence. A burglar or burglars entered a residence between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sporting equipment and electronics were stolen from the residence.

Longmont police were dispatched to the 10 block of South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon on a report of a recovered stolen vehicle. Officers assisted another agency in verifying the vehicle was recovered.

