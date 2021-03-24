Longmont police notes: Stabbing on Sumner Street

Mar. 24—The Longmont Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Sumner Street Tuesday on a stabbing. A man suffered minor lacerations to his face during an argument involving a knife. A man suspected in the case was later located by officers and taken into custody.

A Longmont resident reported first-degree criminal trespass and theft Tuesday in the 2000 block of Mt. Sneffles Street. There are no investigative leads and there is no suspect information at this time.

Longmont police took a report Tuesday of a domestic incident occurring in the 800 block of Parklane on July 12, where an assault was alleged. This case is pending additional investigation.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Kimbark Street Tuesday on an outside agency arrest warrant. A man was arrested.

A report was taken by Longmont police Tuesday reference a burglary and theft which occurred in the 2100 block of Mountain View Avenue. The case is under investigation.