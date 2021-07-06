Longmont police notes: Stolen vehicle found during routine patrol

Jul. 6—An officer on Friday attempted to conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the area of 15th Avenue and Main Street. The driver failed to yield and eluded the officer at a high rate of speed.

Longmont police on Saturday took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2500 block of Main Street.

While conducting a routine patrol at 4:17 a.m. Saturday, Longmont officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of South Main Street and Missouri Street.

Police on Sunday attempted to locate a 28-year-old woman with outstanding warrants at the 1000 block of Emerson Place. The woman was contacted and later arrested on warrants.

A menacing was reported to Longmont police Sunday in the 2000 block of Pike Road. A man was arrested.