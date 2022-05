May 2—At 12:24 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of the 3000 block of Pike Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. There are no suspects at this time.

At 8:11 p.m. Wednesday, Longmont police officers were dispatched to the area of Quebec Avenue and South Martin Street for a shots heard call.

At 7:09 p.m. Thursday, Longmont police took a report of criminal mischief that occurred in the 1400 block of Deerwood Drive.