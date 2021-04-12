Longmont police notes: Stolen vehicle recovered

Kelsey Hammon, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.

Apr. 12—Longmont police were dispatched at 9:20 p.m. Friday for a theft in the 1200 block of South Hover Street. No suspect information was available.

An abandoned vehicle was reported to Longmont police about 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Alpine Street. Police said a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Police were dispatched to a welfare check about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Redmond Drive. Officers were asked to check on a child. They found out she was OK.

