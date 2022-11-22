Longmont police notes: Stolen vehicle recovered

Nov. 22—Monday

12:14 a.m.: Longmont police contacted a vehicle parked after hours in the 100 block Ken Pratt Boulevard. Two occupants were issued tickets for narcotic violations.

4:05 a.m.: Officers were conducting routine patrol in the 2500 block of Main Street when a reported stolen vehicle was located.

6:55 a.m.: Police responded to the 200 block of Andrew Court for a vehicle theft. A report was taken.

1:45 p.m.: Officers were contacted by the supervisor of a construction site regarding a trespass into a construction trailer. The incident occurred sometime during the past week when a window was broken. Nothing was taken.