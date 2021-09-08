Longmont police notes: Stolen vehicles, criminal mischief reported

Sep. 8—A Longmont resident reported her vehicle stolen from the 2500 block of Sunset Drive on Monday. There are no investigative leads, and a report was taken.

About 9:45 a.m. Monday, Longmont police responded to a report of criminal mischief to vehicles in the 700 block of South Sherman Street.

On Monday, Longmont police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2500 block of Main Street. There are no suspects at this time.

Longmont police responded to Longmont United Hospital in reference to a dog bite at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. A stray dog had bitten two people in the area of 17th Avenue and Hover.

On Sunday, Longmont officers responded to the 100 block of East Eighth Avenue for a hit-and-run accident. A report was taken.

Longmont police Sunday responded to Quail Road in reference to a domestic violence call. A 26-year-old man was taken into custody.

On Monday, Longmont police investigated a fraud at Goodwill. There are no leads at this time.

Longmont police took a report of a shoplift in the 2500 block of Main Street on Monday. A man and woman were issued tickets.