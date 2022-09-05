Longmont police notes: Summons for shoplifting, dog park disturbance

Sep. 5----At 11 p.m. Friday, police took a report of an assault on the 2200 block of 14th Avenue.

—About 8 a.m. Saturday, officers conducting a traffic stop in the area of Ken Pratt Boulevard and South Bowen Street arrested a man on an active warrant.

—At 10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard on a report of shoplifting. The female suspect was arrested on unrelated warrants and issued a summons for the theft.

—Late Saturday morning, police responded to the 2400 block of 17th Avenue on the report of a deceased party. A man was found to be deceased under non-suspicious circumstances.

—Officers on Saturday morning took a report of fraud involving a male and female. No suspects have been identified.

—At 2:28 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance at the dog park on 21st Avenue and Francis Street. An unrelated arrest was made.

—Officers responded to a possible driving under the influence and hit and run accident in the 1200 block of South Hover Street around 4:45 p.m. Saturday. A man was arrested on traffic charges and a felony warrant.