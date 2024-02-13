Longmont police notes: Sunday night DUIs

Feb. 13—LONGMONT

Sunday

—At 10:36 p.m. Sunday, a woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police performed a traffic stop in the 900 block of Collyer Street.

—At 10:46 p.m. Sunday, police made a traffic stop at Longs Peak Avenue and Kimbark Street. One man was contacted and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday

—At 8:43 a.m. on Monday, officers took a report of an auto theft in the 600 block of Peck Drive involving an unknown suspect.

—At 9:17 p.m. Monday, officers arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence in the 1600 block of Hover Street.