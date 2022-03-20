Longmont police notes: Suspect arrested in connection to vehicular assault of Golden officer

Mar. 20—An employee of a Longmont business reported theft Friday in the 400 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.

Longmont police located the suspect vehicle in an attempted vehicular assault of a Golden police officer. Longmont officers contacted the driver of the vehicle and arrested the suspect in the case. Police said evidence found inside the vehicle led officers to believe the man is unlawfully distributing marijuana.

Longmont officers on Friday took a report of a theft that occurred around the 500 block of Main Street.

A trespass was reported to police Friday at a residence in the area of 21st Avenue. A 64-year-old woman was arrested.