Longmont police notes: Suspect caught with stolen merchandise

Feb. 2—On Monday, Longmont police investigated a theft in the 1600 block of Hover Street. A business reported approximately $100 in merchandise was stolen. A female suspect was located with the stolen merchandise. A summons was issued and the case was cleared by arrest.

On Tuesday, Longmont police received a report about a shoplifter in the 2500 block of Main Street. A woman was served a summons.

About 2:46 p.m. Monday, Longmont police responded to a domestic-violence incident in the 2200 block of Pratt Street. No charges were issued at the time.

A Lafayette resident on Tuesday reported a theft in the 100 block of East Ninth Avenue in Longmont. There are currently no suspects.

On Tuesday, Longmont officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Emery Street. A report was taken.

About 10 a.m. Tuesday, Longmont police were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Alta Vita Court in reference to a cold burglary. Damage to the building was documented, and evidence was collected. A report was taken.

On Jan. 9, Longmont police were dispatched to 46 East Fifth Avenue for a trailer which had been broken into. There are no suspects at this time.